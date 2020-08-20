ISU cracks down on 'risky' COVID behaviors

Indiana State University is cracking down on students whose “risky” off-campus behaviors attending parties and large gatherings may be spreading COVID-19, ISU officials announced Thursday.
COVID spread “could jeopardize the university’s ability to maintain on-campus activity,” Andy Morgan, interim vice president for student affairs, announced in a video sent to students.
Students attending or student organizations engaged in parties or large gatherings “will be held accountable to the Code of Student Conduct,” Morgan said. Sanctions may range from interim suspension or suspension for the remainder of the semester or longer.
“This is a zero tolerance policy, “ Morgan said.
ISU President Deborah Curtis has issued temporary student directives “to continue ISU’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the ISU campus and local community.” The directives address three issues: face coverings, the Sycamore Symptom Assessment and hosting or attending large social gatherings.
Students are required to complete a Sycamore Symptom Assessment each day.
ISU is collaborating with the Vigo County Health Department to provide contact tracing for ISU students and employees. Students are required to cooperate and provide information to contract tracers, and “those who knowingly provide false information to the Sycamore Symptom Assessment or to contract tracers are subject to disciplinary measures.”
Personal health information provided through the assessment or to contact tracers are kept confidential.
In addition, students who violate the face covering requirements on campus also will be subject to disciplinary measures.
In the video, Morgan says that “recently, it has come to the university’s attention that students are engaging in off-campus gatherings that increase the likelihood of spreading the virus to others.”
“It takes only one or two individuals engaged in the wrong behaviors, such as holding or attending parties, to spark a quick and aggressive spread of the virus throughout the entire campus community,” Morgan said. “Such a spread endangers the lives of others and will force university leaders to make very difficult decisions on whether we can continue with on-campus learning.”
He asks students to, “Please, do your part. Do the right thing that will keep you safe and help keep others safe.”
Morgan further states, “This is a difficult message to have to share because we know that most of our students are doing the right thing by adhering to the common sense practices advised by state and local public health offices. We believe that most of our students are socially distancing, wearing face covering and staying away from parties and large gatherings. For this, we thank you.”
Those who choose not to follow the safety rules “may be required to separate from our community. The health, well-being and success of our entire ISU community is at stake,” Morgan said.
Students react
ISU students interviewed off campus on Thursday had varying reactions.
“I don’t agree with what they are saying,” said Arryon Starks, a junior from Fort Wayne. He doesn’t support the tough measures.
“I feel we all came from a hard time this year. I understand we’ve got to be safe and we need to wear a mask. I don’t think blocking people’s fun should be OK,” he said. “I feel if you are in good standing with campus and you’re doing good with your grades, you should be okay to have fun sometimes. But you have to know how to control it.”
People who gather in big crowds without masks “should know they are putting themselves at risk,” he said. “I wouldn’t put myself in that situation.”
Kayla Hudson, a junior from Merrillville, had mixed feelings about the new measures.
“To be honest, I don’t really mind because I didn’t come down here for that. I came down for school and to get my degree and go home. I really don’t want to catch COVID,” she said.
But college is also about having fun. “If they wanted to do all that, they should have just left us at home,” Hudson said.
Lauren Day, a sophomore from Brazil, said students don’t want to spread COVID, but they also want to have fun. “People want to hang out with their friends that they’ve been away from all these months,” Day said.
She believes that as long as people are on campus, COVID will spread, and parties might make it worse.
Day doesn’t have a problem with the measures ISU is taking. “There’s nothing wrong with them doing it, but I don’t think it’s necessarily going to stop it,” she said.
Kyle Horton, a member of fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said, “We have to abide by it or deal with the consequences. We’re trying our best to flatten the curve. When all of the brothers want to hang out, we usually come outside.”
If students don’t take precautions for COVID, and it spreads, they may have to go home for online learning, Horton said. “I don’t know about everybody else, but I like being here.”
Max Pinkowski, a junior and also a fraternity member, said no one really knows what’s going to happen next with the progression of the pandemic. “We’re just playing it by ear day by day, what we can do better.”
As far as ISU’s announced consequences, “I think it’s fair. I think we should follow what every other school is doing and learn from their mistakes.” The ISU directives are aimed at keeping students safe, he said.
Like Horton, he wants to continue classes on campus.
Stepped-up enforcement, dashboard
ISU spokesman Mark Alesia said the university will have “a stepped-up police presence this weekend on and around campus.
“The officers will be reminding people of the rules and potential consequences, which, as Dr. Morgan said, are serious,” Alesia said. “Police will not be knocking on doors and arresting people or hiding behind bushes and waiting for someone to pass by without a mask. They will be well aware of the rules and recent instances of students ignoring safety measures.”
Alesia also said that ISU will soon have a “daily dashboard” that states the number of COVID positive cases. Details are still being finalized.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
