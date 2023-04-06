Indiana State University on Friday announced it has completed a re-budgeting process.
Late last year, ISU President Deborah Curtis announced that the university had to reduce expenses by at least $12 million for the 2023-24 budget. The university's enrollment has been declining over the past several years, due to a number of factors and trends, including the pandemic.
"Indiana State University has concluded a process of reorganization for fiscal year 2024, charting a renewed course for the university," ISU said in a release issued Friday morning.
“This was a huge accomplishment,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said. "Any losses are painful, of course, yet fewer than 10 positions have been eliminated with people in them.
"These eliminated positions were about evenly split between faculty and staff. At the time of this message, we have received notice of 37 retirements taking place by June 30th, and another five by December, 31st. These decisions to retire in many instances allowed us to keep more people employed at ISU.”
A video of Curtis' message to the university community is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ezk8ebtIgg
This story will be updated. The full text of the university's release is below:
The President outlines the advances made over the last few months. In Academic Affairs, the vision of a refreshed “student-centered university” is being implemented. This includes crafting cutting-edge pedagogy; timely and accurate advising; and curriculum for 21st century students. ISU continues to drive strategies that are positively impacting enrollment recovery such as the Indiana State Advantage, which includes a tuition-free guarantee and housing support for certain students.
“Universities that are attacking the declining enrollment challenges realize that recruitment and yield are everyone’s responsibility,” Curtis said. “We are asking each of you to be ready to assist with yielding the admitted freshmen students for this fall and beyond. Our currently scheduled Preview Days are full. Our Bridge Program sign up is exceeding prior levels. There is revived interest in Indiana State, and we want to make sure these students and their families experience the distinctiveness of this student-focused campus.”
Other improvements are already showing success: the MBA is now available online, delivered in an eight-week format resulting in 100 new students; the Leadership and Professional Development completion degree has been launched with eight-week courses in place; and the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management has been revised to an eight-week format to allow late-declaring students to complete in four years.
“Some of our new programs and initiatives emphasize expansion of Cybercriminology, Psychology, a commitment to health care, and an expansion of our capacity in the online LPN to BSN program,” Curtis said. “We’ve already expanded Study Abroad opportunities with about 20 faculty-led trips planned for the academic year 2024.”
“These programs and strategies help distinguish ISU as a distinctive option in this competitive landscape in which we operate today.”
In Student Affairs, staff have examined strategies to better meet expectations from students and families for support and involvement outside the classroom. The Division of University Engagement has emerged from the post-pandemic environment with expanded connections for ISU students. For example, Career Fairs are once again bringing hundreds of employers to campus.
The Division of University Advancement continues to pursue the $100 million Be So BOLD fundraising campaign goal, designed to bring resources to support student success and completion, faculty excellence, experiential learning opportunities, and Sycamore Athletics.
“And now is the time to accelerate these important advances in our work that are positioning Indiana State University to be a preferred destination for students to learn and grow,” Curtis said. “Your participation in navigating this expanded future is critical for us to deliver on our main mission: to educate and graduate students who serve this great state and nation.”
