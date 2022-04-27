ISU Community Gardens grows its 'food forest'

Eighty fruit trees and 20 shrubs have been added to the “food forest” at Indiana State University’s Community Gardens through a partnership with organizations promoting fresh food.
Volunteers from ISU and community gardeners helped plant the trees with the support of The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, the Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, and the Arbor Day Foundation.
“It’s such a joyous experience to met people who are caring for their community and their environment like we did today,” said Cem Akin, the “TreeEO” and co-creator of the fruit tree planting organization.
Joining the Pittsburgh-based foundation in the effort were Amy Lester and Shannon Jerram of the Arbor Day Foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary along with the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day on Friday.
“This is amazing,” Lester said of the food forest as she and Jerram planted a tree in the area of Chestnut and 12th streets east of the ISU campus.
“It is in such close proximity to the campus, and in a residential neighborhood,” Lester said. “The quantity of food they are able to produce is outstanding.”
The young fruit trees, once matured, will provide numerous fresh fruits for the community. Trees planted included apples, pears, cherries, pawpaw and plums along with shrubs for cranberries, huckleberries, blueberries
Cayle Morea, storekeeper for the ISU biology department, said the fruit trees and market garden area along Chestnut Street take up half of a city block, while the community garden uses an entire city block. Both programs are overseen by ISU’s Office of Sustainability.
Akin said his foundation has a waiting list of 2,000 communities wanting to join the sustainable fruit tree effort.
“There is such great demand for sustainable programs that provide not only clean air, but good food for families, and we have communities from all around the country, and the world for that matter, applying to our programs,” Akin said.
Following a tree planting workshop, ISU student Delbert McLaughlin joined fellow students Daniel Garcia and Alexis Barnes to plant trees.
“I had some community service hours to put it, and because I am an international student, it is a great way of integrating with the community and meeting new people,” McLaughlin said.
For more information on The Fruit Tree planting Foundation, visit www.ftpf.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.