ISU changes its COVID assessment program

Indiana State University will end daily online assessments, effective immediately, for unvaccinated students and employees without COVID symptoms, according to a university announcement.
ISU leaders, however, stressed that students and employees are required to use the “Sycamore Symptom Assessment” portal for reporting of positive COVID cases and reporting daily symptoms for people isolating or in quarantine.
Weekly testing continues, the university says.
Since Jan. 3, ISU has required unvaccinated students and employees to be tested weekly for COVID. This will continue. The free tests are available on campus. It is not a public testing site and is not available to vaccinated students and employees.
ISU says it has followed the guidance of public health officials throughout the pandemic and continues to strongly encourage students and employees to get vaccinated.
The change in the Sycamore Symptom Assessment is because weekly testing results and vaccination verifications are more effective mitigation strategies than what was available when the Sycamore Symptom Assessment started, the university said.
ISU has a public vaccination dashboard online. It includes data on COVID cases and people in quarantine among students and employees, as well as vaccination percentages. It is available at https://www.indstate.edu/covid/dashboard
As of Monday, 75.34% of students and employees have submitted proof of vaccination.
