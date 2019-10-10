ISU celebrates revamp of Health and Human Services

Sharisse Smith says her education at Indiana State University has prepared her well for a health career and her future goal of medical school.
"One of my life's goals is to help people," said the 2016 Terre Haute South Vigo graduate, and she believes working in health care is one of the best ways to accomplish that. She'll graduate in May 2020 with a degree in applied health sciences.
Smith was one of the speakers Thursday as ISU dedicated Phase II, and completion, of the $64 million College of Health and Human Services project, which involved renovation and an 85,000 square-foot addition.
Smith is taking classes in the facility, a building that helps her stay engaged with classmates and form relationships with professors, "who pour knowledge and support into us every single day."
The College of Health and Human Services renovation/addition is the largest state-funded project in Indiana State's history. The college prepares students for health careers that are in demand and recession-proof, said ISU President Deborah Curtis. "People need health services regardless of the state of the economy."
The college trains nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical and occupational therapists, health educators, athletic trainers and social workers.
"ISU is bolstering Indiana's health care workforce and increasing access to health care for our fellow citizens, especially those who live in rural areas," Curtis said. The improved facility and its programs "will inspire the people we need to be leaders in health and wellness."
Indiana has "a lot of work to do" in such areas as infant mortality, diabetes, smoking and obesity, Curtis said. "Our graduates will be on the front lines of helping make Indiana a healthier place."
The university broke ground on the two-phase project in July 2016. The first phase was completed in spring 2018, with the renovation of classrooms and labs in the 1960s-era Arena building wrapping up the facility’s second phase this year.
The project addressed critical need for classrooms and laboratories — equipped with the latest technology — to support the rapid growth the college has experienced in recent years. It now educates more than 3,000 students and employs more than 150 faculty and staff.
College Dean Caroline Mallory said the facility and programs are designed "to graduate skilled professionals who are prepared to make a difference in their community" and improve the quality of life for people throughout the state.
The college's graduates are filling workforce needs, she said.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development estimates the state will annually have openings for 1,200 social workers, health educators and counselors, more than 600 openings for child care professionals and more than 3,000 openings for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical and occupational therapists, Mallory said.
Greg Goode, ISU executive director of government relations and university communications, praised the bipartisan efforts of area legislators in supporting ISU in Indianapolis, something that "often goes under recognized," he said.
Other speakers were State Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
The dedication ceremony recognized donors and legislators who helped make the project possible.
