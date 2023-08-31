On Sept. 15, an annual event that helps raise awareness and funds about cancer research at Indiana State University will make its return.
The Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Run, hosted by ISU’s Student Philanthropy Organization, is a one-mile walk and run around ISU’s campus.
Registration is available for students, faculty, staff, community members and virtual participants. Donations are also being accepted.
The Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center is located in the Science Building and was established after a $250,000 gift from alumnus Rich Porter and his wife, Robin.
The facility supports the research of five graduate student research fellows.
Participants can register in person on race day. Check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. with snacks, refreshments, and giveaways.
Speaker remarks start at 12:50 p.m., and the race begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $15 for ISU students, $20 for virtual participants, and $25 for faculty, staff, and community members.
Those interested can register at bluegivesback.indstate.edu/project/38377.
