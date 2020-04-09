All Indiana State University summer camps in 2020, including those for Athletics and the Community School of the Arts, are canceled because of COVID-19.
“We are disappointed to announce the cancellation of summer camps at ISU for the 2020 season,” said Nancy Rogers, vice president for University Engagement. “Summer camps provide an important opportunity for children to learn new skills, gain self-confidence and make new friends, while becoming familiar with the University environment. We will miss our campers this summer and look forward to seeing them in 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.