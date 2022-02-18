Indiana State University room and board rates will increase 1.5% next fall for a traditional residence hall room with a standard meal plan.
ISU trustees approved the rate hike Friday.
Freshman students are housed in residence halls assigned the "traditional room" category, which represents the majority of on-campus rooms. A traditional room would cost $7,450 in 2022-23.
Part of the increase is for higher food costs faced by Sodexo, which provides food service on campus, said Diann McKee, senior vice president for finance and administration. The increase also will help maintain the financial stability of the housing and dining system.
Retirement policy changes
In a separate matter, trustees approved changes to the university's retirement policy, which hasn't substantially changed since 2010.
The changes would reduce the age for early retirement from 62 to 60; establish a rule of 85 combining age and years of service for early retirement eligibility; and create an early retirement health benefit bridge to age 65 for those hired prior to March 1, 2022, (and at least age 60) with no eligibility for subsidized post-retirement health coverage.
Employees would have to meet certain age and years of service criteria.
The early retirement age had been 60 prior to 2010, McKee said.
"We have had a handful of faculty who have expressed an interest in a rule of 85," McKee said. It is an option to eligible faculty/staff who are at least 55 but less than 60 years of age whose years of service and age at retirement equal 85 or more.
The changes provides some additional flexibility for employees, faculty or staff, "if they are in a situation in their life where they would like to retire early," McKee said. "It also provides some budget flexibility for the university in terms of determining what positions you might need to fill. It really is to the advantage of both employees and help the university, potentially, at the same time."
In a comment period, Liz Brown, faculty senate vice chair, noted the Faculty Senate "overwhelmingly" passed a resolution supporting K-12 educators and opposing House Bill 1134, often described as a "divisive concepts" bill.
HB 1134 "threatens teacher autonomy within the K-12 classroom" and would limit the ability of professional educators to address controversial topics with their students, the resolution said. It also encouraged the university administration to lobby the Legislature to defeat it.
Matters of enrollment
In an enrollment management seminar Thursday, officials noted that there have been positive developments in terms of fall to spring persistence for this year's first-time, full time freshmen; that rate is 80%, "which is great news for us," said Provost Chris Olsen.
Persistence (students returning) also improved for groups participating in a Lilly Endowment Project Success program: for 21st Century Scholars, fall to spring persistence improved from 66% last year to 79%.
Improved persistence, as well as improving numbers who return for their sophomore year, will help bolster enrollment numbers, officials say.
During part of the discussion, trustees asked about enrollment projections for fall 2022 as well as future goals and whether that would take the university to pre-pandemic numbers.
ISU President Deborah Curtis responded that the goal "is to stabilize enrollment at ISU with students likely to succeed." ISU has aggressive goals for newly enrolled students in fall 2023: 2,000 first-time, full-time students; 1,000 transfer students (both on campus and online) and 725 graduate students.
In the past, students have been admitted to ISU who weren't prepared for college, the president said. The university now has a program in cooperation with Ivy Tech to help students successfully make the transition to ISU.
The goal is to "return to the right size number for this university and stabilize," Curtis said. "We are focused ... on what is right for the size of this institution and sustainable for our financial health and well-being."
She emphasized the importance of ensuring students persist in college and graduate. "I want us to shift our talk about how many heads are walking in the door to how many heads are crossing the stage," the president said.
Trustee Kim Smith asked for specific enrollment estimates.
Curtis responded, "We're not shooting for some specific all-campus number. We are shooting for entering students who are likely to be successful, supporting them the way we are and getting them across the stage."
Post pandemic, maybe the right number will be 12,000, Curtis said.
After the meeting, Curtis said, "It's not about a magic number. It's about getting the body of students here that are sustainable and are successful. Then we'll tell you what that number is."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
