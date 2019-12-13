Indiana State University’s board of trustees on Friday voted to modify the university’s sexual misconduct policy to give it more flexibility in responding to new regulations expected from the Trump administration.
The changes “represent current best practice and it is an expression of ISU’s commitment to support students involved in sexual misconduct matters to a fair and equitable investigation process,” Katie Butwin, university general counsel, explained.
The changes also “remove procedural components related to investigation and hearing processes to allow for ISU to adapt ... to legal and compliance requirements that may arise,” she said.
She outlined other changes, including:
• Use of the term “relationship violence” and more inclusive language throughout the policy to provide more clarity.
• A clear statement that both the complainant and respondent have access to support measures throughout the investigation and hearing process.
• An update to the responsibilities and obligations of the Title IX coordinator.
• A more robust appeal process for students.
“This is very serious stuff, said board Chairman Jeff Taylor. “Some universities and other institutions have gotten into deep trouble over their handling of these matters.”
According to a recent article in the Washington Post, “Students accused of sexual assault will win new rights under sweeping rules being finalized by the Trump administration, giving universities clear but controversial guidance on handling these emotionally charged conflicts.”
The November Post article further states, “The final regulation will maintain contentious elements of a version proposed a year ago, including a provision requiring universities to allow cross-examination of those alleging sexual harassment or assault.”
In publishing the proposed regulation last year, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the new rules would restore balance in a system that, in her view, had been skewed in favor of the accusers.
Advocates for sexual assault survivors said they’re planning to challenge the regulation in court.
In other matters
The board also approved a policy change that clarified expectations for how and when courses may be taught, in anticipation of greater numbers of online, part-time and nontraditional students.
Under the change, regular full-time teaching faculty “are expected to be available for assignment on campus, or online, or via other university-recognized formats when classes are normally scheduled. Faculty may also be given assignments on Saturday when mutually agreed to by the department chairperson and the faculty member involved.”
Faculty senate chair Chris MacDonald said faculty chose to make it clear in the handbook that “all faculty may be compelled to teach in an online, hybrid or innovative format. We realize we need to be increasingly flexible in offering courses in formats that best meet the needs of our students and it’s no longer reasonable or permissible for faculty to say no.”
Provost Michael Licari that for more than a decade, letters of appointment for faculty state they may be expected to teach online. “What we’re doing here is extending the potential expectation of online teaching or other forms of teaching to all faculty regardless of when they were hired,” he said.
Trustees also:
• Adopted a more comprehensive conflict of interest requirement for trustees.
• Approved the creation of minors in museum studies and merchandising.
