ISU board OKs changes to spring 2021 calendar

Indiana State University’s Board of Trustees this afternoon unanimously approved changes to the 2021 university calendar, including a one-week delay to the start of the spring semester and the elimination of spring break.
The semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 9, a day after the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Spring break, which was scheduled for March 8-12, is eliminated.
The last day of spring classes remains April 30, with final exams still on the previously scheduled dates of May 3-7.
The changes are intended to mitigate potential impact of COVID-19 on in-person instruction and work on campus.
Students and faculty will be asked to self-quarantine at least 10 days before returning to campus in January, the university said in a news release. The university says eliminating spring break will reduce travel and the likelihood of spreading the virus within the ISU community.
The Student Government Association, the Staff Council and the Faculty Senate all supported the changes in a meeting with President Deborah Curtis and her cabinet, the university said in a news release.
