After a long day of bicycling in the heat from Vandalia, Ill., Indiana State University junior Andrew Tielking finally arrived at Dede Plaza late Tuesday afternoon, where supporters — including the university president — greeted him with cheers and applause.
It was a welcome stop for Tielking, who is trekking across the country this summer to help raise money for people with disabilities. He’s riding about 4,300 miles, from Seattle, Washington, to the nation’s capital.
He’s got 18 more days and about 1,300 miles to the finish line.
“I’ve come to the realization I don’t want it to be over, because I enjoy being with all these guys [his bicycling team], but I am excited to get back here” at ISU with friends and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers, said Tielking, an accounting major from St. Paul, Indiana, near Shelbyville.
ISU’s president, Deborah Curtis, told him, “We’re proud of what you are doing.”
Tielking is riding as part of the Journey of Hope, hosted by the Ability Experience, a philanthropic initiative of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
Founded in 1977, the Ability Experience “strives to instill a passion for lifelong service in fraternity members while helping to empower people living with disabilities,” according to its website.
Funds raised will then be donated to charities and organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of people living with disabilities.
Tielking’s personal goal is $7,500, and as of late Tuesday afternoon, he had raised $5,501.
His team, which includes 19 bicyclists and five crew members, are traveling a TransAmerica route that will take them through 13 states, including Washington, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Some of the participants have graduated from college, while others are still undergraduates.
Along the way, they make friendship visits to places that support those with disabilities. Tielking and fellow riders were on their way to Happiness Bag in Terre Haute, where they enjoyed a spaghetti dinner with friends and then danced to music provided by a DJ.
The Journey of Hope means a lot to Tielking on a personal level.
He’s had family members with disabilities and he’s done substitute teaching in a class for those with disabilities at his former high school.
“It has a soft place in my heart,” Tielking said. “They never fail to put a smile on your face.”
He’s had a few challenges since beginning the Journey of Hope in early June.
“I probably didn’t train as much as I should have. So the first few weeks were a huge wake-up call as far as what I knew my limit was and what I thought my limit was,” he said.
“There were a few days where I was like, ‘I’m not going to make it.’ And then, I ended up making it,” he said. Now, 3,000 miles into his fundraising adventure, he’s still going.
Tielking has had many memorable experiences, including riding up and down Mount Rainier in Washington. “That was phenomenal,” he said.
He’s been to the Tetons and spent two “off” days exploring Yellowstone National Park.
“It’s been nothing short of absolute beauty,” he said. The journey began on June 7, his 20th birthday.
Visiting Terre Haute on Tuesday, where he’ll soon return to classes, also was special — having a cheer section that included friends, fraternity brothers and President Curtis.
“That was surreal,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.