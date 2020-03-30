ISU back in session in online-only format

With spring break over, Indiana State University is back in session in an online-only format, and it is offering students the option of taking courses satisfactory/unsatisfactory instead of letter grades.
Students can still choose letter grades, and some programs — including nursing and pre-nursing — require a certain letter grade.
Program prerequisites that depend on students earning a sufficient letter grade in a course remain in effect.
“Like other universities that have moved to satisfactory/unsatisfactory options, we recognize that students have had a significant disruption in their lives,” said Mark Alesia, director of university communication. “We listened to our students and understand that this is an appropriate way to reduce the impact of a difficult situation.”
Students have until May 1 to apply for the option.
It has no impact on grade-point average. Satisfactory means the student receives the credits toward graduation, while unsatisfactory means the student does not receive the credits toward graduation.
ISU is advising students to “work closely with your adviser if you are thinking about switching to satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades for any of your classes.”
Over the past few days, colleges across the country — as varied as Ohio State, Columbia and Carnegie Mellon — are “adopting a seemingly endless variety of pass/fail or credit/no credit systems, at a scale not seen since the protests against the Vietnam War disrupted classes in the late 1960s,” according to a March 28 article in the New York Times.
Some universities will still offer the option of letter grades, while others have dropped them altogether, the Times reported. Students on some campuses are seeking a “universal pass” — meaning that nobody would fail, regardless of performance and whether they can continue to take online classes. They also ask that letter grades be abolished.
Chris MacDonald, chairman of ISU’s faculty senate, said adoption of the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading option for students “sprang from the faculty’s concern for the many stressors and challenges that our students may be facing during this time.”
That might include moving out of campus housing in the middle of the semester; adapting to their courses being transitioned to an online format; or caring for siblings or children that are now home from school, MacDonald said.
Students may also be experiencing anxiety over living through the pandemic, and they may be concerned about their own health or the health of their loved ones.
Faculty also recognized that some students may not have the level of technology accessible to them or the quality of internet connection at home that they had on campus, she said.
“Giving students the option to choose to be graded satisfactory/unsatisfactory seemed a compassionate way of holding students harmless for situations outside of their control,” MacDonald said.
The option is one many students support, said Madison Longyear, Student Government Association president for 2019-20.
“I think it’s a really good idea,” she said. If the change to online instruction makes courses a lot more difficult for students, “They can take that option and not watch their GPA drop.”
While students also were online the week before spring break, faculty and students were still trying to figure out how things would work.
Now, “It feels real,” Longyear said. Students will finish the academic year from home or wherever they are residing.
“It’s definitely different. You have to have a lot of good time management and put yourself on a routine and schedule,” Longyear said. “I’m sure we’ll all get used to it as time goes on.”
She said there’s been good communication between faculty and students and “everyone has been awesome ... It’s a change we didn’t want, but I think we’re navigating it pretty well.”
The university has an FAQ about the S/U option at www.indstate.edu/academic-affairs.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
