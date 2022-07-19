ISU awards 18 Presidential Scholarships for 2022-23

Eighteen incoming students are receiving the Indiana State University President’s Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.
The scholarship provides full, in-state tuition and on-campus housing for a total four-year value of more than $80,000.
"We welcome the incoming class of President’s Scholars with great anticipation,” said Honors College Dean Greg Bierly. “This talented cohort of students comes to us through an extremely competitive selection process, and we look forward to the leadership and energy they will bring to our campus. We are thrilled that they have chosen to begin their professional journeys at Indiana State University.”
The 2022-23 recipients:
• Nathaniel Buesing of West Harrison, Indiana, professional aviation flight technology
• Hannah Crites of Charleston, Illinois, nursing;
• Kylie Day of Anderson, Indiana, nursing;
• Sean Donlan of Terre Haute, mathematics;
• Samuel Fox of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; business;
• Sophia Greenwood of Santa Claus, Indiana, music education;
• Paul Harris of New Albany, Indiana; professional aviation flight technology;
• Suzanne Head of Mooresville, Indiana, intelligence analysis;
• Peyton Heagy of Peru, Illinois, nursing;
• Pierce Herbert of Batesville, Indiana, mathematics;
• Sadie Herring of West Terre Haute, business;
• Chloe Kramer of Rockville, Indiana, communication;
• Kaylee Prewitt of Plainfield, Indiana; nursing
• Ryan Reimondo of Crawfordsville, Indiana, business;
• Nevaeh Shouse of Terre Haute, pre-med;
• Jennica Sutton of Rockville, Indiana, elementary education;
• Macey Walker of Bolingbrook, Illinois, language studies;
• Piper Watkins of Mooresville, Indiana, nursing.
ISU also awarded Transfer President’s Scholarships, valued at in-state tuition, to four students for the upcoming academic year. The following transfer students were selected based on their academic qualifications and performance at their previous institution and an essay describing their scholarly activities and goals.
• Nicholas Anzelone of Schaumburg, Illinois, applied medicine;
• Zoe Cunningham of Terre Haute, criminology and criminal Justice;
• Alex Davis of Albany, Indiana; automation and control engineering technology;
• Jessie Uchytil of Marshall, Illinois, nursing.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.