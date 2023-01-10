Indiana State University Athletics has partnered with the Terre Haute Brewing Company for the Crossroads Cream Ale which "pays homage to a celebration of Sycamore pride, while also promoting Indiana as the Crossroads of America,” the university announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
The cans will feature the ISU school colors and Sycamore athletic logo.
A percentage of all sales go toward Sycamore athletics. Indiana State will not market Crossroads Cream Ale directly to students, the university release stated, adding that "it is designed for alumni and sports fans of legal drinking age."
The Sycamore-Crossroads Cream Ale beer will be sold at the Hulman Center and future Indiana State home athletic events.
“We are extremely excited to announce this partnership with the Terre Haute Brewing Company in our first partnership of this fashion,” Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales said in the news release. “I would like to thank Philip Rossillo and THBC for their loyalty and interest in Indiana State Athletics and for their support with this latest creation. There’s no doubt that Crossroads Cream Ale will be a fan favorite at our events moving forward.”
The ale will be introduced during a special event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company (401 S 9th St., Terre Haute) on Jan. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to the event which will include a tasting, as well as opportunities to purchase the exciting product.
“I have enjoyed this process in working with Phil, Mike and Andy from Terre Haute Brewing Company and other leaders across campus in seeing this come to fruition,” said Assistant A.D./Sponsorships Logan Kidd. “Similar partnerships exist throughout the country but having two longstanding pillars within not only Terre Haute but the state of Indiana makes this particular partnership special. I am excited to see this on shelves across the Wabash Valley and at our home games this year.”
Crossroads Cream Ale is brewed using barley and corn, and lightly hopped with magnum hops.
The beer can also be purchased directly from the brewery or at select local retailers including Baesler’s, Seventh and 70, House of Spirits, and Liquor First Seelyville.
THBC is Indiana’s oldest and America’s second-oldest brewery in operation. In its more than 100-year history, THBC grew to become the seventh-largest brewery in the USA.
