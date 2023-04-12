Indiana State University and the University of Havana in Cuba have entered into an educational exchange agreement for instruction, research and student study abroad experiences.
The exchange agreement includes the University of Havana’s Center for Hemispheric and United States Studies and its Latin American School of Social Sciences, also known as FLACSO — making it the first educational exchange agreement of this scope in Indiana.
Both institutes offer many chances for ISU faculty and students to engage in collaborative work and exchanges in a wide range of disciplines, according to a news release.
“Indiana State University is pleased to include University of Havana on the list of global universities with which we partner for educational exchanges,” said Christopher Olsen, ISU provost.
The university looks forward to providing students and faculty with opportunities to gain a greater worldview on public policy, political science, social and natural sciences, humanities, and healthcare through the exchange program, Olsen said.
Beginning in fall 2023, faculty and students from the two universities will participate in collaborative research, work together to enhance and expand their respective course curricula, and Indiana State students will participate in study abroad opportunities at the University of Havana.
ISU joins about 80 other U.S. universities, including Harvard University, University of Alabama and Florida International University, with which the University of Havana has collaboration agreements.
“This partnership is part of Indiana State’s ongoing efforts to further internationalize our campus and provide a global perspective to our students’ academic experiences,” said Chris McGrew, director of ISU's Center for Global Engagement.
For ISU students who might not otherwise be able to afford to study abroad, this exchange also provides a cost-effective way to use their ISU Advantage Experience Grants to travel abroad and experience another culture, McGrew said.
Jill Moore, ISU School of Nursing executive director, was part of a group of ISU leaders and faculty who traveled to the University of Havana two weeks ago to meet university leadership and finalize the exchange agreement.
“The College of Health and Human Services is thrilled to have the opportunity to conduct cross-cultural research with the University of Havana in the areas of nursing, social work, and human development and family sciences,” she said.
Indiana State also has educational exchange agreements with Edge Hill University, near Liverpool, England; and the University of Zagreb in Croatia.
For more information, visit Indiana State’s Center for Global Engagement website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.