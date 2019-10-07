The Indiana State University Alumni Association has announced recipients of the of this year's Distinguished Alumni Awards, the association’s most prestigious honor.
The recipients are Patty Butwin, Michael Holthouse, Jamal Khashoggi and Amadou Yattassaye. They will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Sycamore Banquet Center, according to a news release from the university.
Khashoggi, a 1983 graduate of ISU with a degree in business administration, was a veteran journalist and frequent critic of the Saudi Arabian government. A U.S. resident and Saudi citizen, he was killed during an October 2018 visit to the Saudi embassy in Turkey, where he intended to obtain documents for his upcoming wedding. His death prompted an international outcry.
Khashoggi was among the journalists honored by Time magazine as Person of the Year in 2018 He is the only Indiana State alumnus to receive the honor and the only person to be posthumously named a Person of the Year. ISU also has established the inaugural Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media in his honor.
Paty Butwin earned her bachelor's and master's degree in mathematics in 1971 and 1973, respectively. Butwin taught junior high math before moving into a successful business career with AT&T. After accepting an early retirement, Butwin consulted on contract and legal/regulatory compliance projects for AT&T’s Consumer Services Law Group in New Jersey.
Butwin supports Indiana State as an emerita member of the Foundation Board of Directors, President’s Society, Book and Torch Society, the 1865 Society and Lifetime Member of the ISU Alumni Association.
Michael Holthouse, graduated in 1980 from Indiana State with a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science. As an INC. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year and a two-time “Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company” winner, he has started and grown several start-up companies. His network services company – Paranet, grew in six years to 27 offices with 1,600 employees and revenues in excess of $120 million. He ultimately sold Paranet to Sprint in 1997.
Today, Holthouse focuses on early stage technology investments, philanthropy, family and fun. His investment company, Holthouse Interests, has dozens of investments in early stage technology companies. His family foundation, The Holthouse Foundation for Kids, focuses proactively on the needs of Houston’s most at-risk youth.
Amadou Yattassaye, a native of Mali, West Africa, and a 1998 graduate of ISU, serves as the Plan President of the Missouri Commercial & Specialty Business Division (CSBD) for Anthem, Inc. As a member of the company leadership team, he is responsible for Anthem’s commercial business, including state-based Exchanges and Individual, Small Group and Large Group local business. Yattassaye and his team have profit and loss responsibility for Anthem BCBS Missouri and HealthLink members.
Yattassaye is an industry leader with over 20 years of executive experience. He joined Anthem in 2011 as chief audit executive and chief ethics and compliance officer. Yattassaye was responsible for overseeing the planning, design and implementation of the annual master audit plan, as well as the development and administration of Anthem’s ethics, compliance and privacy programs. Yattassaye is active in the community, including strong support for the United Way membership on the Regional Business Council and serving on the board of directors for various organizations.
“These alumni are great examples of the impact an Indiana State University education can have on a life, a community, and, indeed, on the world,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in the school's news release. “We celebrate the achievements of these four alumni who serve as an inspiration to their alma mater.”
