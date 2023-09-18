Indiana State University has been recognized as one of the top 400 universities in the nation, according to the "2024 Best Colleges in America list" published by the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse.
This recognition places Indiana State approximately in the top 15% of four-year institutions nationally, ISU said in a news release Monday.
The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse is using a new way to calculate a university’s standing, including surveying students from each institution.
The new methodology is based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity. Additionally, graduation rates, graduate salaries, cost of attendance against salary outcome, or Return on Investment, and other factors are considered.
“We have long been focused on providing a world-class education at an affordable cost, and this national recognition once again verifies that Indiana State University is a place where students’ lives and careers are transformed, said university President Deborah Curtis.
Survey results show ISU scored well in learning opportunities, career preparation, learning facilities, and diversity.
ISU was one of 11 Indiana higher educational institutions to be recognized in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings. This feat puts ISU in the top 18% in the State of Indiana among public and private universities.
The university "is gratified to be one of the few four-year institutions with similar demographics and enrollment numbers to receive this highly recognized achievement," according to the news release.
