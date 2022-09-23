Rich Porter, an Indiana State University alumnus and chair of the ISU Foundation board of directors, and his wife Robin have contributed $1.15 million as the university launches the Be So Bold fundraising campaign.
The donation will endow the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center through their estate, as well as establish a scholarship for graduate-level nursing students and support the track and field program.
“Cancer is a journey,” Rich Porter said. “We at the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center want you to know we walk that journey with you. Through the funding we have supplied and the dedication and commitment from the Porter fellows, we hope for a good ending for all who travel through life with cancer.”
The Porters established the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center in 2020. At the Center, genomics students are offered the opportunity to further expand their research skills and findings to make an impact on the world of cancer research.
The Porters have deep ties to the nursing profession and Sycamore Athletics program. Their support for the master’s nursing program stems from the work their daughter Michelle and son-in-law Max do in the field.
Their support for Sycamore Athletics dates to Rich’s time as a hurdler on the ISU Track and Field team.
“Rich and Robin Porter have a deep commitment to their causes and to Indiana State University,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “We’re so grateful for their generosity, including this substantial gift at the outset of the Be So Bold campaign. It will impact Sycamore students for generations to come.”
Andrea Angel, vice president of the division of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, said of the Porters, "Their generosity has helped set us up for success in our fundraising efforts for the Be So Bold campaign, and I could not be more grateful for their kindness.”
If you would like to learn more or make a gift to the Be So BOLD campaign, visit BeSoBOLDISU.com
