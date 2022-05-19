ISU alumni give $200,000 to create online MBA scholarships

Indiana State University has received a $200,000 gift to create the Tim and Bobbie O’Neill Online MBA Scholarship.
There will be 25 O’Neill Scholars each year, all of whom receive $1,000 scholarships.
Tim O’Neill served on ISU’s Board of Trustees from 1987 to 1995 and received the university’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2007. He graduated in 1969 with a business degree and was a scholarship swimmer for ISU, serving as team captain his senior year. Bobbie O’Neill graduated in 1972 with a degree in elementary education.
“The term ‘pay it forward’ perfectly describes what we all need to do to make sure that future generations enjoy the same resources that we enjoyed in our lifetime,” Tim O’Neill said in a news release from the university. “We realize that something as valuable and productive as Indiana State University does not happen without decades of committed leaders and the sharing of necessary financial resources.”
Indiana State University President Deborah J. Curtis thanked the O’Neills for their generosity.
“Tim and Bobbie O’Neill met at ISU and have a long and distinguished record of service to the university,” Curtis said. “We’re so grateful for their decision to support continuing education through our Online MBA program.”
The Scott College of Business MBA Online is a respected, affordable and flexible advanced business degree with top accreditation for students seeking an accelerated career track, according to the university. It is designed to promote a work-life balance while offering the flexibility to graduate in 12 to 24 months.
“Continuing education is important because it provides contemporary learning while helping to retain focus and relevance in our careers,” Bobbie O’Neill said. “We were both fortunate to be able to pursue post-graduate education to enhance our careers in education and banking.
“Our three sons were able to advance their careers as well with continuing their education while employed. However, we understand that the availability of time and financial resources are limited for our MBA candidates, so we are pleased that the Scott College of Business MBA Online program will address those needs.”
