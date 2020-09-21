ISU alum creates a scholarship as a tribute to daughter

A father’s love is the driving force behind a new scholarship at Indiana State University.
James Hert of Dugger has established a new scholarship at ISU in memory of his daughter, Bridget. The Bridget L. Hert Memorial Scholarship will support Indiana State students from Greene County in their educational journey.
“Bridget was a scholar by avocation,” Hert said. “She was a good student and had an outgoing, friendly personality that made her popular.”
Hert graduated from Indiana State with a bachelor’s degree in 1992 at the age of 47. He completed a master of public administration degree in 1995.
Bridget, like her father did at Indiana State, took evening courses at Vincennes University and Indiana University after graduating from Switz City High School, which is now White River Valley High School.
“It was a family tradition,” Hert said about taking evening courses. “She had seen me do the same for years.”
Bridget passed away in 1999 at the age of 29 from the effects of juvenile onset diabetes. The scholarship honoring her memory will be awarded to deserving Indiana State University students.
“We are humbled by James’ generosity. His desire to honor Bridget by establishing a scholarship at his alma mater will impact generations of ISU students who will continue Bridget’s legacy,” said Jeremiah Turner, associate vice president of university advancement.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
