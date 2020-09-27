ISP will probe officer-involved shooting

Indiana State Police detectives from the Putnamville post will look into an officer-involved shooting early Sunday that included officers from the Vigo and Vermillion county sheriff's offices, as well as a Cayuga town marshal.
State police said the incident began about 4:22 a.m. Sunday, when a northbound vehicle on Third Street near Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute was driving well above the posted speed limit. Deputy Richard Stangle from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office attempted a stop, and a chase ensued that continued to Indiana 63, reaching 120 miles per hour.
Officers from several agencies were able to get ahead of the pursuit and successfully deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of Indiana 63 and Hazelbluff Road.
The vehicle struck the device, which flattened the driver-side tires. Police the man in the vehicle — later identified as Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin — then began shooting at officers through the rear window, striking one officer’s vehicle.
Roby continued to flee deflated tires until eventually losing control and leaving the road near the exit ramp of Indiana 63 at U.S. 36. He then got out of the vehicle, brandished a handgun, refused to put it down and fired at officers, according to Indiana State Police.
Several officers fired, striking and injuring Roby. He was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police said they later learned Roby was driving a stolen vehicle from Evansville, Indiana, where he had allegedly committed a carjacking, forcing an individual out of the vehicle with a gun by shooting it into the air.
Officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is normal in officer-involved shootings.
Vigo County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting are Stangle, who has nine years of service, and Derek DeHart, who has two years of service. Vermillion County deputies involved are Joe Wilson, who has two years of service, and John Hawkins, who has two years of service, as well as Cayuga Town Marshal Keith Warner, who has three years of service.
Agencies involved in this incident were Vigo County Sheriff's Department, Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Cayuga Town Marshall, West Terre Haute Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Rockville Police Department, and Clinton Police Department.
Sheriff John Plasse of Vigo County and Sheriff Mike Phelps of Vermillion County have asked ISP to investigate. Upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a report to the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
