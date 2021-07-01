Indiana State Police will have additional troopers on the roads through Monday as part of federally funded programs that put more police on the roads during the holiday weekend.
Troopers from the ISP Putnamville Post are participating in Operation Care and DUIEP to reduce accidents and impaired driving.
Police said efforts will be focused on distracted drivers, impaired drivers and drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts.
Statewide from July 1 to 5, 2020, police investigated 2,345 crashes that resulted in 425 injuries and 13 fatalities.
Anyone who sees an impaired driver is asked to call 911 to give a vehicle description, location, direction of travel, and license plate.
