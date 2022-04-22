ISP vehicle rammed, driver arrested arrested after chase

A state trooper's squad car was rammed after a stop about 1:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 40 near Putnam County 600 East, leading to a chase and arrest.
Matthew L. Renten, 35, Green Cove Springs, was booked into Putnam County Jail on initial charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a crash, a Class B misdemeanor, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said the trooper pulled over a red pickup truck for speeding. As the trooper walked up to the truck, the driver put the truck in reverse and accelerated, ramming into the police vehicle. The truck then drove through a ditch, fleeing east on U.S. 40.
The pickup truck turned onto county roads near County Road 1000 east, and the driver eventually lost control while attempting to turn from one county road to another, spinning out and ending up in a ditch. Troopers then arrested driver without further incident.
Renten showed signs of impairment and was given a chemical test, results of which are pending. After being medically cleared at Putnam County Hospital, Renten was taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.