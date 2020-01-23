ISP: Two from Terre Haute arrested after traffic stop

Indiana State Police arrested two Terre Haute residents during a traffic stop Wednesday night on drug charges and on outstanding warrants.
ISP reported Brady A. Michel, 26, of Terre Haute and Brittany J. Seegmiller, 23, of Terre Haute, were arrested about 11:40 p.m. near Second and Turner Streets.
Seegmiller was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe, both Level 6 felonies. Additionally, Seegmiller was wanted on Level 6 felony warrants for domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery against a public safety official and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Michel was charged with a Level 6 felony of possession of hypodermic syringe, a Class C misdemeanor of possession of paraphernalia and a Class B misdemeanor of false informing. Michel was also wanted on Level 6 felony warrants of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe.
A trooper pulled over a pickup truck the two were in for failing to signal a turn, police said. Michel provided a false name, but a state identification identified Michel.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
