Two men face charges after a Friday night traffic stop revealed an altered handgun and drugs.
Travis J. Fagg, 34, of West Terre Haute, was stopped at 10:40 p.m. at Wabash Avenue and 22 Street by Indiana State Police for driving with expired license plates.
A police dog indicated possible illegal contraband in the vehicle. Police found a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off. The gun belonged to passenger Neil A. Kramer, 38, of Shelbyville, who did not possess a valid gun permit.
Police said Kramer also tried to destroy contraband located in his underwear by urinating in his pants. Kraemer was arrested on charges of altered handgun, possession of a handgun without permit, and possession of a controlled substance.
Fagg refused to take a chemical test, was found to be driving under the influence, and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Both men were booked into the Vigo County Jail.
