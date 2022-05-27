ISP traffic stop nets 44 pounds of cocaine

A traffic stopped in Putnam County netted a tractor-trailer carrying 44 pounds cocaine with an estimated street value of $1 million, the Indiana State Police report.
About 4 p.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the 37-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Fla., with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed the suspected cocaine, state police report.
Leonardo Hernandez and passenger Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, 24, of Orlando, Fla. were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.
The tractor-trailer was enroute from Phoenix, Ariz., to Indianapolis.
Hernandez and Acevedo each face felony charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.
