ISP traffic stop leads to two arrests on drug charges, outstanding warrants

Indiana State Police Wednesday arrested two Terre Haute residents on drug charges and each were wanted on outstanding warrants including other drug charges and battery against a public safety official following a traffic stop.
State Police Sgt. Matt Ames reports Brady A. Michel, age 26, of Terre Haute and Brittany J. Seegmiller, age 23, of Terre Haute, were arrested after a traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near Second and Turner Streets.
Seegmiller was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe, both Level 6 felonies. Additionally, Seegmiller was wanted on Level 6 felony warrants for domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery against a public safety official and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Michel was charged with a Level 6 felony of possession of hypodermic syringe, a Class C misdemeanor of possession of paraphernalia and a Class B misdemeanor of false informing. Michel was also wanted on Level 6 felony warrants of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe.
State Police pulled over a pickup truck the two were in for failing to signal a turn, Ames reports. Michel provided a false name to Trooper Brad Fyfe but a state identification identified Michel. Suspicious activity and a free air sniff by ISP K-9 Czar was conducted, indicating illegal activity. A search of the vehicle was performed. Trooper Fyfe located a backpack that belonged to Michel and found 2 hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia. During a search of Seegmillers purse, methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe were discovered. Further investigation also revealed that both Michel and Seegmiller had active warrants out of Vigo County for their arrest.
Each were taken to the Vigo County Jail.
