ISP: Traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen handgun

A traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 41 south of Poplar Street in Terre Haute led to recovery of a stolen handgun, according to Indiana State Police.
Arrested was Kenneth J. King, 21, of Fort Wayne, on charges of theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police said a trooper observed a gold Buick passenger vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 30-mph zone.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and immediately detected suspicious activity and criminal indicators, according to ISP. A search was then performed, revealing a stolen handgun and marijuana. During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered that King was wanted out of Clark County for possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.