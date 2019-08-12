Troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Vermillion County with the assistance of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department and Clinton City Police on Saturday (Aug. 17).
Drivers passing through the checkpoint area should have their driver’s license, registration and insurance information ready to present to officers and will only be detained briefly while officers determine whether further investigation is necessary.
The purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to remove those motorists from the highways who are alcohol or drug impaired and pose a danger to all who use the roadways, ISP said in a news release.
ISP asks that anyone who sees a vehicle exhibiting erratic driving behavior call 911 and give a complete description of the vehicle, its location and its direction of travel. These reports can be made anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.