ISP: Terre Haute man jailed after fleeing from trooper

A Terre Haute man was jailed after attempting to evade an Indiana State Police trooper making a traffic stop about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to ISP.
David L. Gess, 41, was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated/endangering a person, operating under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
Police said a trooper attempted to stop Gess for speeding near on Third Street near Margaret Drive in Terre Haute, and Gess fled, using both streets and parking lots, including the lot at Haute City Center, the former Honey Creek Mall.
He eventually ran off the road and down a small hill, coming to an abrupt stop near Honey Creek Parkway and South Third Place.
A search of the vehicle yield methamphetamine and syringes, police said.
A chemical test of Gess showed positive results for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to police.
A female passenger in the vehicle was released without charge.
