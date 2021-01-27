A Terre Haute man is in custody after a Tuesday evening traffic stop that Indiana State Police said also turned up drugs, counterfeit currency and a stolen vehicle.
Ryan Roberts, 30, Terre Haute, was booked on charges including felony counts of possession of stolen auto parts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of counterfeit currency. He is currently held without bond.
Police said a trooper was patrolling about 7:45 p.m. near U.S. 41 and Hasselburger Avenue when he observed suspicious activity, followed by a passenger vehicle traveling in and around abandoned buildings with no headlights on. The trooper stopped the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota.
Upon running the plates, the trooper discovered that the plates were stolen and arrested Roberts. In a search of Roberts and the vehicle, methamphetamine, heroin, syringes, counterfeit money and car keys were discovered, according to an ISP news release.
Police said the keys found on Roberts also led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle that was reported to the Terre Haute Police Department earlier in the week. It was located in one of the abandoned buildings where the trooper had seen Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.