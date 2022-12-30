A Shelburn man faces drug charges after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Friday in Sullivan County.
Edward D. Beagle, 52, of Shelburn, was booked on charges of dealing in methamphetamine over 5 grams (Level 5 felony), possession of meth (Level 5 felony) and possession of precursors to manufacture meth (Level 6 felony).
A state trooper stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Beagle for an equipment violation on Sullivan County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North, ISP said in a news release.
The trooper noticed criminal indicators and a search of the vehicle was conducted, police said. The trooper discovered about one pound of meth and precursors.
Beagle was taken to Sullivan County Jail.
