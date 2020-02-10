A traffic stop by Indiana State Police led to an arrest on multiple charges and seizure of marijuana and a handgun.
About 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 9 near Washburn Avenue and Ninth Street, a trooper pulled over Aaron D. McDaniel, 26, of Terre Haute, for speeding, according to an ISP news release.
Suspicious activity and signs of impairment led to detainment and a search, police said. Items seized included a pistol, magazine and ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.
McDaniel refused field sobriety and a certified chemical test, police said.
He was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (refusal), operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance (refusal), possession of marijuana (with prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance and carrying a handgun without a license.
