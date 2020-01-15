ISP says stolen guns returned to owner

Indiana State Police have returned to their owner a number of stolen guns a trooper recovered last week.
The stolen firearms were discovered Friday, Jan. 10, in an abandoned vehicle on Indiana 63 near Barnhardt Road.
Since the discovery, police said they've been looking for the owner to return the weapons, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
"After an in-depth investigation by Trooper Brad Fyfe, the owners of the firearms, from his initial investigation on January 10th, has been located," Ames wrote. " The owner was grateful the guns were found, due to sentimental values and public safety. The Putnamville Post wants to thank everyone who contributed to this investigation by calling in with information pertaining to this case."
About 4:40 p.m. Jan. 10, Trooper Fyfe spotted the abandoned vehicle. While examining the abandoned vehicle, he noticed several guns and a small generator in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The trooper then saw a male with a gas can riding a bicycle towards him. From previous encounters, he recognized Cody Doss, 26, of Terre Haute, and asked him to stop. Doss disregarded this request, but he was apprehended and had the keys for the abandoned vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, troopers found 15 shotguns or rifles, three handguns, a generator and controlled substances were found.
Doss was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of firearm, and unlawful possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.