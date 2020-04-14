ISP says man died from police gunfire

Indiana State Police have determined the subject in a Saturday shootout with police in western Vigo County was killed by law enforcement.

Police said the autopsy and forensic evidence determined Errol K. Bolin, 51, of Seelyville, died from a gunshot wound inflicted by a law enforcement officer.

Elias A. Donker, a Vigo County Sheriff’s Department deputy, was involved in the gunfire exchanged Saturday morning and has been placed on administrative leave.

This is customary in officer involved shootings, state police said. Donker has two years of service.

Police said there is no further information to release at this time. Upon completion of the investigation, ISP detectives will submit a report to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Saturday’s incident occurred about 8 a.m. on South Crews Place in western Vigo County.

According to ISP, sheriff’s deputies were attempting to locate a suspicious subject and discovered a vehicle that had the rear window broken out.

Assuming the subject was still in the area, deputies attempted to make contact by using a loud-speaker system, asking for the subject to come out of the wooded area. Police say the subject then began shooting at the deputies, who took cover and called for assistance.

Officers from various agencies arrived at the scene, setting up a perimeter just to the north of where the deputies took cover.

Police said the suspect continued to fire randomly at officers, and was believed to be advancing through the wooded area, but officers were still unable to clearly see the person firing the shots.

Eventually, the responding officers located the man and could clearly see him. Police said the subject ignored officers’ orders to put down the weapon and show his hands. He then allegedly pointed the weapon toward police and shot directly at the officers. The officers returned fire, according to state police.

The Terre Haute Special Response Team arrived at the scene with an armored vehicle and moved in to apprehend the suspect. It was at this time that police discovered the man was dead.

No major injuries were reported by responding officers. One deputy did suffer a badly sprained ankle.