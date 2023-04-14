Multiple school districts across Indiana went to e-learning Friday morning after receiving emails threatening the use of explosives on several campuses.
Indiana State Police have investigated and "at this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools," according to an ISP news release out of Indianapolis issued about 9:15 a.m.
Sgt. Matt Ames, of the ISP Putnamville post, said he had spoken to several area school districts and they had not received a threat. He described the threats as a hoax.
The Vigo County School Corp. did not receive any of the threats, according to Katie Shane, interim director of communications, but school principals were alerted to stay vigilant.
Noblesville was among the first to alert the public via its Twitter account early this morning, noting that "we received a bomb threat that was sent to approx 40 districts in Indiana."
An ISP news release said the agency was made aware of an email message sent to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices.
"We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners. At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing," state police wrote.
Troopers throughout the state were in communication with local schools to offer assistance.
