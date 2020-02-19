ISP says expired plate leads to drug arrest

A Carlisle man was jailed drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says expired plate leads to drug arrest

Jason Mize 

Jason A. Mize, 42, was booked into Sullivan County jail on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine,  Dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. 

A trooper stopped Mize about 7:40 p.m. for driving a motorcycle with an expired plate, according to a state police news release. A subsequent search revealed 60 grams of methamphetamine, six hypodermic syringes, seventeen grams of marijuana, digital scales and paraphernalia.

Tags

Recommended for you