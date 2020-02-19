ISP says expired plate leads to drug arrest

A Carlisle man was jailed drug charges after a traffic stop Monday night, according to Indiana State Police.
Jason A. Mize, 42, was booked into Sullivan County jail on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, Dealing a Schedule I, II or III substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
A trooper stopped Mize about 7:40 p.m. for driving a motorcycle with an expired plate, according to a state police news release. A subsequent search revealed 60 grams of methamphetamine, six hypodermic syringes, seventeen grams of marijuana, digital scales and paraphernalia.
