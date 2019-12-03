Indiana State Police are reviewing an opinion from the state's public access counselor suggesting the agency revisit its decision to deny the Tribune-Star a copy of its report from a probe into how a local candidate's declaration document was altered.
"ISP has received the opinion and it is under review at this time," ISP attorney Cynthia Forbes wrote to the newspaper in a Nov. 26 email.
In an opinion issued Nov. 21, Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt stopped short of saying ISP had violated the state's Access to Public Records Act, but he encouraged the agency to re-evaluate its denial in a way that gives more consideration to the spirit of the law.
The Tribune-Star's request for the police report stemmed from legal challenges that arose after a candidate’s declaration by Tess D. Brooks-Stephens for the spring municipal primary election was altered, apparently after it was filed with the Vigo County Clerk's Office.
Brooks-Stephens was seeking the Democratic nomination for Terre Haute City Council District 3. At some point after her candidate's declaration was filed, a change to her name was made — a violation of the Indiana Public Records Law and potentially a Level 6 felony.
Subsequently, Brooks-Stephens’ name was placed on the ballot below that of Cheryl Loudermilk, the other Democrat seeking the party's nomination for the District 3 seat. Citing Indiana election law that says primary candidates will appear by alphabetical order of surname, Brooks-Stephens asked the ballot order be changed to list her name first.
County Clerk Brad Newman, the county Vigo County Election Board’s secretary, at first agreed but later reversed himself, saying correction fluid was used to modify a Brooks-Stephens’ document. The Election Board upheld that position April 1.
Denied the change in ballot order by the Election Board, Brooks-Stephens and attorney Chris Gambill appealed to the Vigo Circuit Court.
There, Judge Sarah Mullican found the Election Board’s decision arbitrary and contrary to law. The judge ordered primary ballots reprinted with Brooks-Stephens name placed before that of Loudermilk.
Loudermilk would go on to win the Democratic primary election and the general election for Terre Haute City Council District 3. While that settled the election question, still to be addressed was the question of possible criminal conduct in the altering of Brooks-Stephens' candidacy form.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt asked the Indiana State Police to investigate. He also asked for, and Judge Mullican appointed, a special prosecutor — Ann Smith Mischler of Sullivan County.
Mischler in mid-September announced she had decided not to pursue criminal charges. She said that after conducting a thorough review she did not feel there was sufficient evidence to proceed.
With Mischler deciding against charges and the case effectively closed, the Tribune-Star asked the prosecutor and state police for the ISP report on the investigation. Both denied the request.
Tribune-Star Editor Max Jones then appealed to the Office of the Public Access Counselor.
Jones argued the "investigatory records" exemption to the Access to Public Record Act should not apply, as the case had been closed with Mischler opting not to file charges.
He argues it is in the public's interest to have access to the ISP report so it might learn what occurred that led to alteration of a candidate's paperwork.
The ISP maintained that because the report was generated as part of a criminal investigation, it met the requirements to be categorized as an investigatory record exempted from disclosure. The agency dismissed the idea that such a record would be automatically declassified if charges were not filed.
In his opinion, the public access counselor found the newspaper's argument reasonable, but he also noted the language of the public records act does not remove the investigatory records exemption simply because a case is aged or closed.
Still, Britt wrote, while ISP might not have exceeded its discretion, the agency also had "not demonstrated to this office the choice was not arbitrary."
"Even if it is covered by an APRA exception, public policy may outweigh the purpose of withholding exempted records," he wrote.
Britt said his office "encourages ISP to re-evaluate its decision consistent with this opinion. To the extent there is a compelling reason to maintain nondisclosure, so be it. However, this office does interpret the APRA as expecting a measure of judicious reflection when exercising discretion to withhold a record."
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.