ISP Putnamville reports narcotics arrest

An Oaktown man has been arrested and faces several drug-related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation, according to a news release from the ISP Putnamville post.
Blaine Phipps, age 30, faces felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance and dealing in a look alike substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, class and possession of paraphernalia.
Police said they began an investigation after receiving information that Phipps was dealing methamphetamine, narcotics, and marijuana in and around the Knox and Sullivan County area. Phipps was arrested Monday.
Troopers said they went to Phipps residence on Wolfe Avenue in Oaktown, where Phipps gave consent for a search. Officers reported finding 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, 2 1/2 pounds of K2, a sawed-off shotgun, numerous THC vape cartridges and several prescription pills.
Phipps was transported him to the Knox County Jail, where he was being held without bond.
Anyone with information regarding illegal drugs is asked to contact ISP Putnamville at 765-653-5272; all calls are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.