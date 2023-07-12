A Hendricks County woman was jailed after a police chase that began about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 40 near Harmony Road in eastern Clay County.
Brandi L. DePew, 36, of Coatesville, was booked on charges of Class 6 felony auto theft and Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated/refusal, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police.
A state trooper hearing a dispatch regarding a gray 2005 Ford truck just stolen in Brazil saw such a truck and attempted a stop. Police said the female driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
The truck fled at speeds reaching speeds up to 110 mph, according to ISP. As the chase approached the Putnamville State Police Post, several troopers were waiting in the median.
With the driver seeing those troopers, the truck came to an abrupt stop and the chase ended without further incident.
DePew, showing signs of impairment, refused to submit to a chemical test, ISP said. She was arrested and taken to Clay County Justice Center.
Assisting troopers were Brazil city police.
