ISP participating in 8th Annual "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest

The American Association of State Troopers is conducting its annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest for the eighth time, and Indiana State Police hopes to be a top vote-getter.
The Georgia State Police cruiser was voted the “2020 Best Looking Cruiser.” This contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies as a fun way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner.
The Indiana State Police has submitted a photo that represents the entire state. Nothing says Indiana better than a rustic barn in a country setting, with a basketball hoop and a fabulous looking Indiana State Police Cruiser.
This year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website. To cast a vote, access the link through the ISP Putnamville Facebook page, the ISP Putnamville Twitter account, or the SurveyMonkey website www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021. Scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select Indiana from the drop-down menu, and click done. Daily voting is allowed.
The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar." The calendars will be available for purchase at American Association of State Troopers beginning Oct. 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
Voting began Tuesday and will continue through noon Tuesday, Aug. 3.
