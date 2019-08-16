ISP: Michigan man ID'd as I-70 medical emergency, crash victim

Indiana State Police have identified the driver who died in a medical emergency followed by an auto crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County on Thursday afternoon as Daryl W. Duhrkoff of Portage, Michigan.
Sgt. Matt Ames said Duhrkoff was eastbound I-70 about 1:30 p.m. near the 18 mile marker when his car ran off the road to the south, through a grassy median and into a wood line.
A passenger told police she spoke to Duhrkoff and received no response, then noticed he was not acting normal and detected a blank stare. About that time, the car ran off the road.
First responders and good Samaritans rendered first aid, but were not able to revive Duhrkoff.
Duhrkoff was pronounced dead by the Clay County Corner. The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Assisting ISP were Posey Township Fire Department, Star Ambulance Service, Clay County Coroner's Office and Absolute Wrecker.
