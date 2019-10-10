A traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday resulted in a drug arrest, Indiana State Police said.
Following a stop near U.S. 41 and Poplar Street in Terre Haute, a trooper learned Stacey L. Dooley-Figg, 48, of Terre Haute, was driving on a suspended license, police said. Additionally, a search with consent yielded 4 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to an ISP news release.
Dooley-Figg was booked into Vigo County Jail on felony charges of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance as well as misdemeanor charges of paraphernalia possession and driving while suspended, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.