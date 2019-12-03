ISP: Man nearly strikes squad car, arrested on OWI charges

Jeffrey Rohrer

A Montgomery man who nearly struck a squad car Monday night was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges, according to Indiana State Police. 

Jeffrey Rohrer, 59, was stopped for disregarding a stop sign and almost striking an ISP car driven by Trooper Gerald Stump about 11:40 p.m. at First and Sycamore streets in Terre Haute, ISP said in a news release.

Further investigation revealed Rohrer displayed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol content of .11%, ISP said. Rohrer was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangering a person.

