ISP: Man nearly strikes squad car, arrested on OWI charges

A Montgomery man who nearly struck a squad car Monday night was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges, according to Indiana State Police.
Jeffrey Rohrer, 59, was stopped for disregarding a stop sign and almost striking an ISP car driven by Trooper Gerald Stump about 11:40 p.m. at First and Sycamore streets in Terre Haute, ISP said in a news release.
Further investigation revealed Rohrer displayed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol content of .11%, ISP said. Rohrer was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangering a person.
