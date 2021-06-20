Indiana State Police and Vigo County authorities are investigating the death of an unknown male "discovered in a body of water in southern Vigo County," according to state police.
An autopsy was performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, ISP said in a news release late Sunday morning.
Positive identification is expected later this week, at which time further information on cause and manner of death should be available.
ISP detectives and crime scene investigation personnel from the Putnamville post are investigating; the sheriff's office and Vigo County Coroner's Office are assisting.
