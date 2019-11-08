The death of a Newport man who was causing a disturbance Thursday in Rosedale is now under investigation by Indiana State Police at Putnamville.
An autopsy on the 57-year-old man will be conducted today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. A positive identification of the man is expected to follow, as is the cause and manner of death, police said.
ISP said Parke County deputies responded to Rose Valley Apartment Complex at Rosedale regarding a report of a man causing a disturbance. The first officer at the scene was Rosedale deputy town marshal Kevin Bratcher.
After deciding the man was mentally unstable, Bratcher requested additional officers respond to the scene. Rockville Officer Derek Cerny was the next officer to arrive, and they determined the man needed an immediate emergency dentition for mental health issues.
When the officers tried to detain the man, ISP said, the man “went into physical distress.”
Officers provided first aid and called for an ambulance, but life-saving efforts were not effective and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Parke County Coroner's Office, according to an ISP news release.
“Death investigations can take several weeks or months to complete dependent on the complexity of the investigation and review of the final autopsy and toxicology reports,” ISP said.
The investigation is being conducted by ISP detectives Don Curtis, Mike Featherling, and Jason Schoffstall, with the assistance of crime scene investigator Jim Cody of the Putnamville State Police Post. Parke County Coroner's Office is assisting.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
