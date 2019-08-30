Indiana State Police Putnamville Post has increased patrols for the Labor Day weekend and is focusing on impaired drivers, distracted drivers and seatbelt violations.
Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 2,101 crashes occurred throughout Indiana resulting in 507 injuries and 15 fatalities.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Putnamville Post shared safety tips and advice for weekend travelers, including:
- Ensure everyone is buckled up.
- Don’t drive impaired.
- If you plan to consume alcohol, have a plan to get home safely.
- Don’t drive distracted.
- Be well-rested for traveling a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.
Anyone who spots a suspected impaired driver may call 911 to report the vehicle’s description, route of travel and registration information, if possible.
Police say do not pass a suspected impaired driver. Continue to follow the vehicle at a safe distance.
In Illinois, state troopers will will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes: driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seatbelts.
Those "fatal four" are the primary causes of fatal traffic crashes.
There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend, Illinois State Police said in a news release. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 2.
Illinois State Police will have additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.
