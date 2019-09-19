A Michigan man is in jail after Indiana State Police on Wednesday found hundreds of pounds of cocaine and marijuana in the semi he was driving on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County.
John Jay Jackson was taken to the Hendricks County jail and charged with dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. John Perrine.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday troopers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Section's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a tractor trailer for a compliance check.
Police said they noticed criminal indicators during the course of the stop and searched the vehicle, finding four hidden compartments in both the tractor and trailer.
Police found approximately 220 pounds of cocaine in the hidden compartments and another 130 pounds of marijuana behind a false wall in the trailer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.