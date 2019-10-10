ISP: Brazil Man arrested with BAC four times legal limit

A Brazil man arrested after a stop about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday had a blood alcohol concentration of more than four times the legal limit, Indiana State Police said.
Troopers said Orelius T. Barnett III, 34, was stopped for failure to signal near Indiana 46 and Village Drive in Vigo County. Investigation revealed Barnett was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of .33%, police said.
A 13-year-old boy and Barnett’s girlfriend, the boy’s mother, were also in the vehicle, ISP said in a news release. Barnett was taken to Vigo County Jail and booked on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 and on misdemeanor charges of DWI with a BAC of .15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangering a person.
The teen was released to his mother, who was not intoxicated.
