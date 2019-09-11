ISP: Beware phone scam regarding Social Security

Indiana State Police are warning of a phone scam in which the callers attempt to get the recipients personal information, including their Social Security number.
Don't fall for it, and do not assume your caller ID is correct, Sgt. Matt Ames of the ISP Putnamville District said in a news release. Scammers will often use the names and numbers of local or national agencies and sometimes even family members.
If you receive a call from a number you don't recognize, don't answer, police advise. If it's someone that needs you, they will leave a voicemail. If in doubt, call the local agency back at a listed number.
In general police say, never give out personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number, or credit card numbers.
